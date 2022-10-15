Live Reaction: Texas survives against Iowa State

After blowing a second-half lead, the Texas Longhorns put the ball in the hands of their offense to score a go-ahead touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones and came away with a 24-21 win.

Texas struggled to get the offense going early, going scoreless in the first quarter, but managed to score 14 unanswered points to take a 14-7 lead into halftime. Texas held a narrow heading into the fourth quarter when Iowa State’s Hunter Dekkers went untouched into the end zone to take a four-point lead. Texas answered with a long touchdown drive of its own and forced a turnover on the Cyclones’ final drive to end the threat.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers had a pedestrian game from a production perspective, in spite of throwing three touchdowns, while Bijan Robinson put up 135 yards on the ground and another 36 yards as a receiver.

Now Texas faces another tough challenge, conference-leading Oklahoma State, as its last hurdle before the bye week.