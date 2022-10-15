Steve Sarkisian provides injury updates on three Texas players

The Texas Longhorns suffered several injuries against the Iowa State Cyclones in Saturday’s 24-21 win, including an impactful injury sustained by junior cornerback Ryan Watts, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that all three players injured — sophomore left guard Hayden Conner and junior safety Jerrin Thompson, in addition to Watts — all suffered stingers.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said Ryan Watts, Hayden Conner, and Jerrin Thompson had stingers. However, no structural damage with Watts. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 15, 2022

Watts was playing at a high level — seven tackles, five solo — before leaving the game with an apparent left shoulder injury in the first half. The loss proved significant for the Longhorns, as freshman backups Austin Jordan and Terrence Brooks both had rough moments in coverage, especially when matched up against Cyclones star wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, who was sensational with 10 catches for 154 yards.

On the final touchdown by Texas, Conner spent some time down on the field, but returned for the game-clinching drive.

Thompson finished with four tackles (three solo) and a pass broken up.