Roschon Johnson calls 24-21 Texas victory over Iowa State a ‘5-star win’

Two years ago, the Iowa State Cyclones scored the final 13 points in a 23-20 victory over the Texas Longhorns, prompting an infamous claim by running back Breece Hall that it was “five-star culture versus five-star players.”

In scoring the 27 unanswered points against the Longhorns last year in Ames, Hall and the Cyclones backed that statement up as Texas dropped a fourth-straight game, prompting defensive line coach Bo Davis to put into stark perspective the cultural issues still present in the program.

Eleven months later, the Longhorns are trending in a different direction with three straight wins on the 2022 Revenge Tour and a culture-defining 24-21 win over the Cyclones.

Following the win, senior running back Roschon Johnson minced no words about it in an obvious nod to Hall’s comment.

5 star win. — Roschon Johnson (@roschon) October 15, 2022

With 11 carries for 71 yards and a big hit on kickoff coverage, the Texas team leader was at the forefront of that culture building and late-game toughness, including three carries for 37 yards on the game-winning drive for the Longhorns that spanned 6:15 and featured nine running plays and only two passes.

On a hot mid-October day down on Campbell-Williams Field, Texas was the tougher team in the fourth quarter as Johnson closed it out by powering through multiple defenders to convert a 3rd and 1 and set up the victory formation as the clock ticked out on Iowa State’s cultural advantage on the football field over the Horns.

“This was a gritty, good team win,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I thought that we did not play our best football today, clearly. But I think that that’s a sign of a pretty good team when you can fight through and persevere and find a way to win when you’re not playing your best. And I think a lot of this game speaks to our culture that we hung tight together, we fought together, we found a way to make plays at critical moments. And you know, I don’t mind saying that a year ago, I don’t know if we win this game, and this year, we found a way to win it.”