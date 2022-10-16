No. 20 Texas is a 3.5-point favorite vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State

With a road trip to Stillwater to face the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns are 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys, according to DraftKings.

Texas is coming off a gritty 24-21 win over Iowa State in Austin on Saturday, while Oklahoma State will try to bounce back from the season’s first defeat, a double-overtime 43-40 loss to TCU in Fort Worth.

Playing at T. Boone PIckens Stadium, the Longhorns are 11-3 all time, including a 41-34 overtime victory in 2020 thanks to a huge performance from edge Joseph Ossai. Last season, however, it was the Cowboys rallying from an early deficit to secure a 32-24 victory in Austin that featured Oklahoma State scoring the final 16 points. In the series between programs that met for the first time in 1916, Texas owns a 26-10 overall advantage.

