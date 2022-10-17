How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

The Texas Longhorns navigated the first seven weeks of the season without a bye week, managing a 5-2 record and sit third in the conference standings. The team standing in their way of a much-needed break, a six-win season, and continued progress on their revenge tour are the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Oklahoma State, after a blistering 5-0 start to the year, is coming off a field goal overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, who currently sit atop the Big 12 standings. The title race continues to stay tight, with Texas sitting third and in control of its own destiny, with all of the teams that could challenge them for a berth in the Big 12 title game still on the schedule.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of the critical matchup.

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953