Longhorns Daily News: Tennessee’s win over Alabama sparks skepticism of Texas, Oklahoma’s move to the SEC

Among many rules of thumb in college football is the fact that we just have to ignore analyst Colin Cowherd, who’s routinely expressed his skepticism of the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners’ move to the SEC as soon as 2024, or as late as 2025 or 2026.

He makes a decent point. As the SEC consistently picks up steam in on-field performance and recruiting – a feat indeed – the field facing the Red River rivals in their new conference is only getting stronger. But then again, there’s no backing out. Texas has to raise the bar.

If Tennessee now is legit — and that appears to be the case — I can only wish Oklahoma and Texas the very best on their SEC voyage. Gonna be no fun trying to win at Neyland Stadium, Bama, Georgia, and LSU when Brian Kelly gets it rolling. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 15, 2022

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas volleyball clinched another Big 12 win over the weekend. This time, against the Baylor Bears.