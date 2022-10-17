Texas basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll

For the 19th time in school history, the Texas Longhorns are ranked in the AP preseason poll released on Monday, slotting in at No. 12.

In head coach Chris Beard’s first season, the Longhorns started the year ranked No. 5 after a preseason No. 19 ranking in Shaka Smart’s last year.

Texas is one of five Big 12 team’s ranked by the AP to start the season — Baylor and Kansas are tied at No. 5, TCU is No. 14 and Texas Tech is No. 25. The non-conference schedule will also feature several ranked opponents, including No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 11 Tennessee, and No. 23 Illinois. In an exhibition game on Oct. 29 at the Moody Center, Texas will host No. 10 Arkansas.

Last week, the league’s coaches selected the Longhorns to finish third in the Big 12, with senior forward Timmy Allen and senior guard Marcus Carr selected to the All-Big 12 team and sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter receiving honorable mention.