Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders is playing through a shoulder injury

After the Texas Longhorns dealt with quarterback injuries for a month, now it’s time for the Oklahoma State Cowboys to spend time in that spotlight as Spencer Sanders plays through a recent shoulder injury to his throwing shoulder that could limit him for Saturday’s home game against the Longhorns.

“Let’s all do ourselves a favor and not ask about injuries,” Gundy told local reporters on Monday. “I’m not going to tell you about who practices and who doesn’t. You wouldn’t reveal your hand, either. It’s nothing personal, but I’m not going to talk about who practices and who doesn’t practice just because it’s not fair and it’s not smart on my part.”

The injury required ice following the game against Texas Tech earlier this week and kept Sanders from practicing last week, which could be the case again leading up to the Texas game after the longtime Oklahoma State starter went 16-of-36 passing for 245 yards, one touchdown, and an interception in the double-overtime loss to TCU. Sanders has now completed less than 50 percent of his passes in the last two games with the shoulder injury seemingly impacting his accuracy.

So even though Gundy called Sanders “fine” following Saturday’s defeat, the results on the field and the inability to practice tell a different story, one which impacts this Cowboys team more than it would have last season.

“Any time you play with a defense we did last year, you have more options,” Gundy said. “We could just kind of run the ball, use the clock, and figure we can win 17-16. We’re fairly young on defense this year so we don’t have that option.”

How much will the injury impact the game this week? Perhaps significantly, if the betting line is any indication — by Monday afternoon, the line at DraftKings was up to six points in favor of Texas after opening at 2.5 points and moving up to 3.5 points by Sunday afternoon.

Sanders threw for 178 yards and one touchdown while rushing for another touchdown in last season’s 32-24 win over the Longhorn in Austin.