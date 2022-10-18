Reacts Survey: Worst place to play on the road?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Texas Longhorns hit the road again this Saturday, traveling to Stillwater, Okla. and playing the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys. It’s just the third game away from DKR-TMS and the second true road game with the Longhorns losing their first road test in overtime to Texas Tech.

What road test is the one that scares you the most every year? Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Texas Tech, or maybe another conference foe.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are coming off their first win against Iowa State since 2018, a comeback victory that Sark called “gritty” and a “good culture win.”

“I don’t mind saying that a year ago, I don’t know if we win this game,” Sarks said during his Monday press conference.

What do you think? Does last year's Texas squad mount a 4th quarter comeback and defeat the Cyclones like we saw this past Saturday?