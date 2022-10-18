Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas wins ugly against Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns’ revenge tour continued Saturday, avenging one of the more embarrassing losses from a year ago, a drubbing on the road at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones.

It wasn’t the best game from the Texas offense, with quarterback Quinn Ewers struggling to find open receivers but still managing to toss three touchdowns in the win. His efforts were buoyed by the efforts of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, who literally and figuratively carried the team to a victory on the final drive.

For the first time in four years, Texas managed to shut down the Iowa State passing attack, putting the game on the right arm of quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who played well in the loss. Iowa State nearly had the go-ahead touchdown, but Xavier Hutchinson could not come down with the pass.

So what does this mean for Texas moving forward? Did they manage to turn the corner or was this just another near miss against an inferior opponent?

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)