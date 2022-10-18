Longhorns Daily News: Texas OT Kelvin Banks named among college football’s top true freshmen in 2022

Texas Longhorns true freshman offensive lineman Kelvin Banks has been a force to reckon with through his six starts so far in 2022. 247Sports went as far as to name Banks among this season’s top true freshmen.
From 247Sports: “Banks won the 247Sports True Freshman of the Week last week for his showing in the Longhorns’ win over Oklahoma. And the former five-star followed that up with another strong performance with no pressures or sacks allowed and an 80.8 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus. That came against the Big 12’s best defense in Iowa State, with Texas winning 24-21. Banks was one of the headliners of what the Longhorns hoped would be a transformative class in the trenches. And with Banks thriving, Cole Hutson starting and other freshmen on the two-deep, the Longhorns could see significant improvement there over the next few years.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: After a successful run at home, No. 22 Texas takes its show on the road
Austin American-Statesman: Texas in position to make a Big 12 move, but now every week is a war
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: In this year’s Big 12, Texas can expect another close finish
Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns excited about the start of the 2022-2023 basketball season
Dallas Morning News: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian has high praise for ‘elite competitor’ Spencer Sanders
247Sports: Morning Brew: Longhorns say they’re ready to end four-game losing streak in true road games
247Sports: Steve Sarkisian, Texas need newfound formula for success to travel to Oklahoma State
247Sports: Texas learns CB Ryan Watts’ value following early exit in win over Iowa State
Inside Texas: Texas’ 3rd down identity and running over flyover country
Inside Texas: Texas football’s need for more defensive playmakers
Inside Texas: Film room: Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson account for 72-of-75 yards on Texas’ go-ahead scoring drive
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders is playing through a shoulder injury
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
Texas basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas wins ugly against Iowa State
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns 2024 in-state offers
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Associated Press: College basketball poll: Baylor opens in AP’s top 5; Big 12 ranks five teams
Oklahoman: Tramel’s ScissorTales: OU rises, OSU falls in Big 12 power rankings
Dallas Morning News: Best in Texas poll (10/17): TCU, Texas hold firm at the top; Baylor falls out of top 3
Our Daily Bears: Sit down with Baylor MBB guard Langston Love
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia defense finally forces turnovers
The Smoking Musket: Defense must prove Thursday wasn’t a fluke
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Sauce Gardner celebrated with a cheesehead, but earned it with his elite play against the Packers
SB Nation: Manchester United has a ‘hot dog’ that’s a cremated hell wiener
SB Nation: The names have changed, but the Patriots have figured out their winning recipe
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas LB Jaylan Ford was named to both the Lombardi Award Watch List and as the Big 12 defensive player of the week.
Jaylan Ford has been named @Big12Conference Defensive Player of the Week! @Jaylanfxrd pic.twitter.com/Bxvyo7gICw— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 17, 2022
Loading comments...