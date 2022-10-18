Longhorns Daily News: Texas OT Kelvin Banks named among college football’s top true freshmen in 2022

Texas Longhorns true freshman offensive lineman Kelvin Banks has been a force to reckon with through his six starts so far in 2022. 247Sports went as far as to name Banks among this season’s top true freshmen.

From 247Sports: “Banks won the 247Sports True Freshman of the Week last week for his showing in the Longhorns’ win over Oklahoma. And the former five-star followed that up with another strong performance with no pressures or sacks allowed and an 80.8 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus. That came against the Big 12’s best defense in Iowa State, with Texas winning 24-21. Banks was one of the headliners of what the Longhorns hoped would be a transformative class in the trenches. And with Banks thriving, Cole Hutson starting and other freshmen on the two-deep, the Longhorns could see significant improvement there over the next few years.”

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas LB Jaylan Ford was named to both the Lombardi Award Watch List and as the Big 12 defensive player of the week.