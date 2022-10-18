Texas Newcomers Report: Another week down, another big outing for true freshman OT Kelvin Banks

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report.

It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Let’s get into how the newcomers did against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Quinn Ewers, QB: In the third start of Ewers’ career, the redshirt freshman went 17-for-26 for 172 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. It wasn’t Ewers’ most memorable performance of the season so far – granted, there isn’t much to pick from – but he continued to prove why he’s a generational talent under center. Look for Ewers to add to his resume as the season continues.

Brenen Thompson, WR: True freshman Thompson saw a little bit of playing time against Iowa State.

Kelvin Banks, LT: True freshman Banks has started all seven games for the Longhorns. It hasn’t always been pretty, given Texas’ learning curve against the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and, more recently, the Oklahoma Sooners, but it’s something to build on. And Banks is building upon his experience game after game for the Longhorns indeed, indeed. Expect Banks to have his named called by the NFL a few years down the road.

Highest-graded Big 12 OTs in pass blocking in Week 7:

1. Kelvin Banks Jr. (UT), 88.0

2. Earl Bostick Jr. (KU), 87.7

3. Anton Harrison (BU), 86.3

4. Jake Remsburg (ISU), 85.5

5. Caleb Etienne (ISU), 85.1 pic.twitter.com/0owRsjOjiG — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) October 16, 2022

Cole Hutson, RG: The same could be said for true freshman Hutson, who started his sixth game of the 2022 campaign over the weekend. And indeed Hutson provides plenty of time.

Cameron Williams, RT: True freshman Williams was a special teams guy against Iowa State.

Ethan Burke, EDGE: True freshman Burke didn’t make any plays, but (!) he saw action.

Justice Finkley, EDGE: Finkley saw a little, but not much, action on the day.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, LB: Tucker-Dorsey, an upperclassmen who joined Texas from the FCS ranks this past offseason, saw 4 tackles on the night (2 solo, 2 assists.) Over the course of the season, Tucker-Dorsey has steadily earned an increase in playing time on game day.

Terrence Brooks, CB: The true freshman got in the game and accounted for 1 tackle.

Austin Jordan, CB: Jordan, a true freshman, also logged 1 tackle on the day.

Ryan Watts, CB: Watts has been dominant all year, and he’ll be sorely missed after going down with an injury against Iowa State. Despite not being able to finish out the game, Watts still logged 7 tackles on the day (5 solo, 2 assists.)

Jaylon Guilbeau, NB: Guilbeau, a true freshman, made his sixth start against the Cyclones. He ended the day with 3 tackles, marking another successful outing for the newcomer.

Lance St. Louis, DS: True freshman St. Louis saw action over the weekend.

Will Stone, K: Stone, another true freshman, had 5 kickoffs with 1 touchback on the day.