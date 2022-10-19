Winning is Hard Podcast: “Gritty” and “culture win” for Texas, previewing Oklahoma State, and Buy or Sell

Just one Winning is Hard podcast for you this week but Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker don’t miss a beat! Hear their thoughts on the Texas Longhorns' comeback victory over Iowa State, a look at the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and a “Buy or Sell” segment.

Wescott and Cam start with the go-ahead touchdown drive for the Horns and the performance from the offensive line (7:30) as well as the gameplan from Steve Sarkisian and the play of Bijan Robinson. They focus on the Texas defense (15:00) and the issues in the secondary following the injury to Ryan Watts (21:00).

They turn their attention to the Cowboys and the health of quarterback Spencer Sanders following their loss to TCU in double overtime. Plus, a preview of their offense (30:00) and their defense (34:00) followed by Wescott’s prediction.

Finally, “Buy or Sell” featuring Bijan Robinson, Texas’s 3rd down defense, and more (36:00).

