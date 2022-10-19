 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Winning is Hard Podcast: “Gritty” and “culture win” for Texas, previewing Oklahoma State, and Buy or Sell

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more!

By Cameron Parker and Wescott Eberts
/ new
NCAA Football: Iowa State at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Just one Winning is Hard podcast for you this week but Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker don’t miss a beat! Hear their thoughts on the Texas Longhorns' comeback victory over Iowa State, a look at the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and a “Buy or Sell” segment.

Wescott and Cam start with the go-ahead touchdown drive for the Horns and the performance from the offensive line (7:30) as well as the gameplan from Steve Sarkisian and the play of Bijan Robinson. They focus on the Texas defense (15:00) and the issues in the secondary following the injury to Ryan Watts (21:00).

They turn their attention to the Cowboys and the health of quarterback Spencer Sanders following their loss to TCU in double overtime. Plus, a preview of their offense (30:00) and their defense (34:00) followed by Wescott’s prediction.

Finally, “Buy or Sell” featuring Bijan Robinson, Texas’s 3rd down defense, and more (36:00).

Make sure to like and subscribe and listen to the Winning is Hard Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to your podcasts!

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...