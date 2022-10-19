Longhorns Daily News: Big 12 commissioner: Texas, Oklahoma will be in conference ‘through ‘25’

There’s no reason to think the Texas Longhorns or the Oklahoma Sooners will leave the Big 12 before the current grant of rights expires in 2025, according to recent comments from the conference’s new commissioner.
“They’re going to be here through ‘25,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said earlier this week during the Big 12 Basketball Tipoff in Kansas City, per Saturday Down South. “They’ve committed themselves in advance of me getting here and they’ve reiterated that commitment. So they’ll be here through the duration [of the grant of rights.] And my relationship with both Texas and Oklahoma is very, very strong. And they are full members and we’re looking forward to working with them.”
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark delivered the latest update on the impending departures of Oklahoma and Texas at Big 12 Basketball Tipoff Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City. https://t.co/nNMaLyGgzv— Tulsa World Sports (@TWSportsExtra) October 18, 2022
- Texas women’s basketball is heading into the season ranked No. 3 nationally.
coming in at number three... pic.twitter.com/ONpKV7Tqt7— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) October 18, 2022
- Texas volleyball takes on the Iowa State Cyclones tonight at 6:30pm Central.
Matchday in Ames https://t.co/PvqLZ6Se0q#HookEm pic.twitter.com/4SO9vsKzww— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) October 19, 2022
