Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Seattle Seahawks DT Poona Ford went off against the Arizona Cardinals

The NFL kicked off last week. Of course, that’s not exactly news to y’all.

But it does mean we had an opportunity to see former Texas Longhorns shine in the pros.

Shine they have indeed. Let’s break it down below.

D’Onta Foreman, RB: The veteran running back, now with the Carolina Panthers, had 5 carries for 19 yards.

Devin Duvernay, WR: Building on his third-year breakout – as is typical of NFL receiver development – the Baltimore Ravens speed guy had just 1 reception for 14 yards, making for his worse performance of the season so far. He’s also a special teams guy for the Ravens. Duvernay returned 1 punt on the day for 12 yards.

Marquise Goodwin, WR: The Seattle Seahawks veteran wide receiver grabbed 2 receptions for 26 yards.

Andrew Beck, TE: The former Longhorn started at tight end for the Denver Broncos. He recorded 1 reception for 7 yards.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The rookie offensive lineman was inactive for the Washington Commanders.

Calvin Anderson, OL: Anderson got the start at left tackle for the Denver Broncos.

Ta’Quan Graham, DL: The Atlanta Falcons starting defensive lineman had 2 tackles (1 solo, 1 assist) and 1 QB hurry.

Charles Omenihu, DL: The San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman had 4 tackles on the day (2 solo, 2 assists), 1 sack, 1 tackle for a loss, and 1 quarterback hurry. He was productive to say the least.

Poona Ford, DT: Ford earned yet another start defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend, where he accounted for 5 tackles (4 solo, 1 assist), 1 sack, 3 tackles for loss, 1 QB hurry and 1 QB pass deflection. It amounted to Ford’s strongest outing of the year.

Hassan Ridgeway, DT: Ridgeway, a starting defensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, had 5 tackle (3 solo, 2 assists.)

Malcolm Roach, DL: The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman accounted for 1 tackle.

Joseph Ossai, DE: The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end had 1 QB hurry.

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starting safety saw 4 tackles on the day (3 solo, 1 assist) and 1 pass deflection as the Patriots’ defense helped carry its young offense.

Brandon Jones, DB: The former Longhorn and current Miami Dolphins defensive back got the starting nod at safety over the weekend, again. He ended the day with 6 tackles (3 solo, 3 assists) and 1 pass deflection.

Quandre Diggs, DB: The former Longhorns started at free safety for the Seattle Seahawks. He ended the afternoon with 4 tackles (2 solo, 2 assists.)

PJ Locke, DB: The Denver Broncos defensive back had 1 tackle on the evening.

Brenden Schooler, DB: The New England Patriots defensive back had 2 solo tackles and 1 fumble recovery.

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers, the former Longhorn went 2-for-3 on the day, with 34 yards as his long and a 43-yard game-winning kick. He also went 2-for-2 in PATs.

Michael Dickson, P: The former Longhorn had 6 punts on the afternoon, with nearly 49 yards as his long. One of Dickson’s punts landed into the 20 yard line.