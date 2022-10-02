Texas is a 6-point favorite over Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns are six-point favorites over the Oklahoma Sooners, according to DraftKings*, heading into Saturday’s grudge match at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on ABC.

After the Longhorns fell 55-48 last season, the Texas lead in the all-time series is at 62-50-5 with the 118th meeting between the two programs looming in less than two weeks. It’s the 95th game at the neutral site in Dallas, with the State Fair hosting the matchup since 1929 and Dallas hosting it since 1912, a little more than a decade after the rivalry began in 1900.

Texas is at 3-2 this season following the bounce-back 38-20 win over West Virginia in Austin on Saturday. Oklahoma dropped out of the polls after a second straight loss, a 55-24 demolition by TCU that included several key injuries following an upset by Kansas State, 41-34.

With neither team in the top 25, Saturday’s game marks the first time that both programs have traveled to the State Fair unranked since 1998.

