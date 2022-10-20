Longhorn Republic Podcast: Previewing Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns are going on the road for the first time since the debacle in Lubbock, taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys to keep themselves in the upper tier of the Big 12 standings.

A year ago, Texas held a lead against the Cowboys but things began to unravel thanks to an interception that turned into a score that sparked the Cowboys’ comeback. Both teams look quite different than they did a year ago, thanks to graduations, transfers, and young contributors on both sidelines.

Can the Longhorns rebound from a tough offensive performance from last week and will Spencer Sanders continue to struggle or will he have another career day against the Longhorns? Those storylines will not only define the game but could define the outcome of the Big 12 race.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)