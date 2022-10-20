Survey Results: Sorry Stillwater, Texas fans think Lubbock is the scariest road game

Everyone, including Steve Sarkisian, thinks last year’s Texas squad would not have been able to come back against Iowa State like they did last week.

Sarkisian called the 24-21 victory a “culture win” and it seems like most of the fanbase agrees. It was the Longhorns first win over Iowa State since the 2018 season.

The Horns now travel to Stillwater to play the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys for just their second road game on the season.

With a trip to Lubbock out of the way, the Longhorns may play their final game at Boone Pickens Stadium. This week’s SB Nation Reacts question asked “what is the scariest road game in the Big 12?”

Nearly half of the voters say it’s Jones AT&T Stadium, maybe because they’ll assault Texas players. Stillwater came in a close second with Iowa State third and the rest of the Big 12 behind them.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.