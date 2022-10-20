Longhorns Daily News: Does Texas have a path to the College Football Playoff?

Had a few plays gone different early in the season, there’s a strong chance we’d be having conversations about the Texas Longhorns potentially making the College Football Playoff.

But despite Texas’ two losses so far this season, if they win out, is there a chance?

It’s a question recently raised by 247Sports.

247Sports’ thoughts: “Let’s says the Longhorns win out and finish 11-2 on the year. Alabama wins out and takes the SEC. You would have a situation in which one of the Longhorns’ two losses was by a single point to the eventual SEC champion and Texas would have as many as four victories over top-25 competition in its pocket. Still, it’s hard to envision a scenario in which Texas makes the final four. The current numbers suggest otherwise, however.”

Short answer: it’s not likely ... but we can dream.

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Coach Sark’s getting some much deserved respect.

Coach Sarkisian has been named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List! @CoachSark pic.twitter.com/pL7onmPCoY — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 19, 2022

Texas volleyball dropped one to the Iowa State Cyclones last night.