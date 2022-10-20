Steve Sarkisian wants to redshirt Texas WR Agiye Hall

Among the non-freshmen players for the Texas Longhorns, arguably the most important decision about a potential redshirt revolves around sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall, who transferred from the Alabama Crimson Tide this offseason.

After retuning from an indefinite suspension during preseason camp was “not something that was based on one incident,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said in August, although Hall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief after removing a parking boot from his vehicle.

Hall dressed against Louisiana-Monroe, but did not appear in the season opener before seeing extremely limited action against UTSA, Texas Tech, and West Virginia, making one catch for seven yards against the Red Raiders.

With Hall afforded only one more appearance this season before he would lose his redshirt, Sarkisian was asked on Thursday about the plan for Hall over the final five regular-season games.

“As far as Agiye goes, obviously it’s been it’s been a bit of a journey since he’s been here — he’s had some ups and some downs,” Sarkisian said. “At this moment in time, if we can preserve his redshirt I think that would be the in the best interest of him and the best interest of us.”

It’s a decision that makes sense for Hall from a long-term perspective. From the short-term perspective, it means that Hall isn’t expected to emerge down the stretch as a potential No. 3 wide receiver behind sophomore Xavier Worthy and junior Jordan Whittington. The Longhorns have struggled to secure production from wide receivers besides the two standout pass catchers — redshirt freshman Casey Cain has four catches for 93 yards and no other scholarship wide receiver has more than one catch this season, even Iowa State transfer Tarique Milton.