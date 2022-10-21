Texas freshman redshirt tracker

With the eighth game of the 2022 season looming for the No. 20 Texas Longhorns on Saturday against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, the concerns for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff go beyond the gameplan with three freshmen now at four appearances.

So the Texas coaches will have to decide whether wide receiver Savion Red and cornerback Terrance Brooks will make their respective fifth appearances this season.

Freshman redshirt tracker Name ULM Bama UTSA TTU WVU OU ISU Name ULM Bama UTSA TTU WVU OU ISU Maalik Murphy X X X X X X X Jaydon Blue O X O O O O* O* Brenen Thompson O X X X X O O Savion Red O X O X X O O Kelvin Banks O O O O O* O* O* Cole Hutson O O O O O* O* O* DJ Campbell O X X X X O X Cam Williams O O O O O* O* O* Neto Umeozulu O X X X X O X Connor Robertson O X X X X O X Malik Agbo X X X X X O X Ethan Burke O X O O X O O* Justice Finkley O X O O O O* O* Zac Swanson O X O X X X X Kris Ross O X X X X X X Jaray Bledsoe O X X X X X X Aaron Bryant O X O X X X X J'Mond Tapp O X O X X X X Trevell Johnson X X X X X X X Derrick Brown X X X X X X X Austin Jordan O O O O O* O* O* Jaylon Guilbeau O O O O O* O* O* X'Avion Brice O X X X X X X BJ Allen X X X X X X X Terrance Brooks O X O X X O O Larry Turner-Gooden O X X X X X X Will Stone O O O O O* O* O* Lance St. Louis X X X O O O O

X = did not play, O = participant, O* = redshirt burned

As a development prospect with one catch for five yards this season, Red is the stronger candidate to redshirt, although he has already established himself as a strong blocker. The real question for Sarkisian and company is whether it’s worth envisioning Red as a fifth-year player in the era of the transfer portal and one-time transfer waiver.

Like Red, Brooks isn’t a regular special teams contributor, but as a much more highly-recruited prospect than Red, the odds of him spending five years on the Forty Acres are equally low. So it’s possible that Brooks could still earn a spot on special teams while continuing his needed development at cornerback. One calculation for the staff? Nickel back Jahdae Barron played outside at his old position on the final drive against Iowa State, so there are other options if a starter goes out at cornerback as junior Ryan Watts did last weekend.

Freshman deep snapper Lance St. Louis is also set to burn his redshirt against Oklahoma State, but that seems like a formality after he took over for senior Zach Edwards when Big 12 play began against Texas Tech.

Here’s the list of players who have burned their redshirts through seven games: