Longhorns Daily News: Texas OT Kelvin Banks lands on midseason all-true freshman list

Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks was, in many ways, a godsend for the Texas Longhorns.

He’s a mountain of a human being who’s started all six games for Texas this season.

Banks’ performance so far in 2022 earned him recognition from 247Sports, on their midseason true freshman list.

From 247Sports: “A Day 1 starter for the Longhorns, Banks has excelled from the jump. His PFF pass blocking grade of 83.5 is among the top 20 nationally among all offensive tackles. Banks has faced two All-American EDGE rushers this season – Will Anderson, Will McDonald – and did not allow a sack in either game. He’s surrendered just one sack this season.”

