How to watch No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns have struggled on the road under Steve Sarkisian.

In two seasons, Texas is 1-5 on the road coming more than a year ago against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. In fact, the Longhorns have been outscored 206-141 in road games under Sarkisian, including blowouts at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Iowa State Cyclones. Coming off of an ugly win over the aforementioned Cyclones this season, the Longhorns have a lot to prove in Stillwater.

On the other sideline, the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys are playing with their back against the wall after giving up a lead against the Horned Frogs a week ago. Another loss, especially to a team in the top half of the conference, would put the Cowboys in the middle tier of the conference standings, needing help for a return trip to Arlington.

Now, two teams hoping to keep themselves alive in conference play square off in one of the most consequential matchups of the season for both teams.

Improving the culture and attitude in the locker room has been something Steve Sarkisian has been working hard to fix since arriving in Austin and I honestly think that played a big factor in why the team struggled to win games on the road. Fixing a losing mentality is not done overnight and that is something I think played a big factor in the issues.

“Most of what we have to get accomplished on offense is rushing the ball effectively enough to balance who we are and make a difference with where we are on the field,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said on Monday. “If we can rush the ball a little bit better, then we can balance up — we can avoid being one-dimensional to makes us a better team.”

Injury report:

Senior OL Junior Angilau — out

Senior WR Isaiah Neyor — out

How to Watch:

TV: ABC

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are a six-point favorite at DraftKings. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Weather: 86 degrees with a 22 mph wind