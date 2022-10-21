 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arch Manning breaks Isidore Newman’s all-time total TD record

Manning continues to leave his mark all over the record books at Isidore Newman.

By Daniel Seahorn
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning continues to add onto an already decorated high school career. Earlier in the season, Manning passed uncle’s Peyton and Eli in the Isidore Newman record books for career passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Manning broke yet another record on Friday — he now holds the record for career total touchdowns with 129 in his career.

Manning has continued to solidify his five-star status this season by lighting up the scoreboard and flashing the arm talent that runs in the Manning family tree.

Manning added four more touchdown passes tonight in a 31-14 victory over Country Day as he and the Greenies gear up to make another playoff run.

At this point, the only thing Manning has left to prove is putting a ring on it and bringing home a state championship to Isidore Newman. He has accomplished just about everything else you can imagine from an individual standpoint, so it is all about hanging a banner from here on out.

