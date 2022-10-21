Arch Manning breaks Isidore Newman’s all-time total TD record

Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning continues to add onto an already decorated high school career. Earlier in the season, Manning passed uncle’s Peyton and Eli in the Isidore Newman record books for career passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Manning broke yet another record on Friday — he now holds the record for career total touchdowns with 129 in his career.

Arch Manning has broken yet another record at Newman HS—career total TDs (128)



The No. 1 Player in the nation recently broke the school record of career passing yards (7,268) and passing TDs (93).



Both records were previously held by his uncles, Peyton and Eli. pic.twitter.com/Mu4CO2p5tg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 22, 2022

Manning has continued to solidify his five-star status this season by lighting up the scoreboard and flashing the arm talent that runs in the Manning family tree.

Texas Five-Star Plus+ QB commit Arch Manning unleashes the long ball for a touchdown!https://t.co/bvTEpHw0Cmpic.twitter.com/H4hdFRE2MD — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 22, 2022

Manning added four more touchdown passes tonight in a 31-14 victory over Country Day as he and the Greenies gear up to make another playoff run.

Final: Newman 31-14 Country Day



Arch Manning breaks Jay Tyler’s school record for career total TD’s (127). Manning entered the night with 125. His four TD passes move him to 129 total TD’s at Newman. — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 22, 2022

At this point, the only thing Manning has left to prove is putting a ring on it and bringing home a state championship to Isidore Newman. He has accomplished just about everything else you can imagine from an individual standpoint, so it is all about hanging a banner from here on out.