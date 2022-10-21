Report: 4-star Louisville WR commit DeAndre Moore to officially visit Texas

Per Adam Gorney of Rivals.com, four-star Louisville Cardinals wide receiver commit DeAndre Moore is slated to take an official visit to the Texas Longhorns in November when the Longhorns take on the TCU Horned Frogs in Austin.

Moore has been committed to Louisville since the end of May, but is now slated to visit Georgia and Texas next month.

Four-star Louisville WR commit Deandre Moore tells me he will take his Texas official visit Nov. 12 when the Longhorns host TCU. @OB_JasonS @RivalsCole — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) October 22, 2022

Prior to committing to the Cardinals, Moore was committed to Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma, but re-opened his recruitment when Riley opted to take his talents to Southern California.

The Longhorns currently have two wide receiver commitments for the 2023 recruiting class in DeSoto’s Johntay Cook and Aldine Eisenhower’s Ryan Nibblet. The Texas class recently lost a receiver commitment from Spring Dekaney’s Jonah Wilson, who is now committed to Houston, and also missed on Longview’s Jalen Hale, who pledged to Alabama.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and wide receivers coach Brennan Marion will likely look to take three to four receivers in class between the high school ranks and the transfer portal, so they will continue to assess their options heading into the home stretch of this cycle.