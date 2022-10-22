 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas S Anthony Cook suffered broken arm against Oklahoma State

The Longhorns allowed 183 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in the second half.

NCAA Football: West Virginia at Texas Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Per Anwar Richardson of Rivals.com, Texas Longhorns starting safety Anthony Cook is in street clothes to start the second half it looks to be out for the remainder of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

After the game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that Cook broke his arm.

Cook was seen wearing a sling on his left arm from an injury that transpired at some point in the first half.

Cook has been one of the most consistent performers in Texas’ secondary this year, so losing him for any amount of time is a big loss for Texas’ defense. We saw the Texas secondary have to shuffle things around last week against Iowa State and it ended up being one of the worst outings against the pass the defense has had this season.

With Cook out, the Longhorns gave up 183 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in the second half.

