Texas S Anthony Cook suffered broken arm against Oklahoma State

Per Anwar Richardson of Rivals.com, Texas Longhorns starting safety Anthony Cook is in street clothes to start the second half it looks to be out for the remainder of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

After the game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that Cook broke his arm.

Steve Sarkisian says Anthony Cook has a broken arm. Will assess further tomorrow. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) October 23, 2022

Cook was seen wearing a sling on his left arm from an injury that transpired at some point in the first half.

Texas DB Anthony Cook is on the sidelines in street clothes with his left arm in a sling — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 22, 2022

Cook has been one of the most consistent performers in Texas’ secondary this year, so losing him for any amount of time is a big loss for Texas’ defense. We saw the Texas secondary have to shuffle things around last week against Iowa State and it ended up being one of the worst outings against the pass the defense has had this season.

With Cook out, the Longhorns gave up 183 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in the second half.