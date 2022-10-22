Live Reaction: Texas collapses once again against Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns again went on the road and went out sad, blowing a second-half lead to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, falling to 1-6 on the road under Steve Sarkisian.

The Texas offense managed just three points in the second half, after building a 31-24 lead at halftime. Oklahoma State put together two touchdown drives in the second half with two punts, a missed field goal and back-to-back interceptions with the game on the line.

Freshman phenom Quinn Ewers had another tough performance, with 30 incompletions and three interceptions to go with his 319 yards and two touchdowns. Bijan Robinson tried to do his part, with 140 yards and a touchdown on the ground, along with 41 receiving yards and another touchdown.

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders also struggled with his accuracy, but managed to throw just one interception in the game while tossing two touchdowns.

So now the Longhorns go into the bye week with questions to answer, especially with two more tough opponents on the other side of the break.