Survey: Should Sark have pulled Quinn Ewers?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns’ road woes continued this past weekend, losing to the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys 41-34 after holding a halftime lead in Stillwater.

The biggest storyline was Sark and the Horns not staying on the field to sing the Eyes of T- oh, wait, no one cares. Rather, it was whether or not Sark should have pulled the freshman Ewers who struggled for most of the game.

Ewers completed just 19 of his 49 attempts and threw three interceptions, the last one bouncing off the hands of tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders and into the welcoming arms of Cowboys DB Kendal Daniels to seal the win.

Was Sark right to not pull Ewers for Hudson Card? Let us know below!

Texas also has lost five consecutive road games after winning their road opener last season against TCU. How concerned are you with Sark’s 1-6 record away from Austin?