Winning is Hard Podcast: Road woes for Longhorns continue in Stillwater

Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker put a bow on the Longhorns’ latest loss to Oklahoma State in the latest Winning is Hard podcast.

They spend the first two hours of the podcast discussing Steve Sarkisian and the Horns not staying on the field to sing the Eyes of Texas after the loss. Just kidding.

Wescott and Cam start off with the play of Quinn Ewers, the fingernail injury, and if Sark should have pulled Quinn at any point for Hudson Card (4:00).

Plus, the penalty discrepancy and what that says about both coaching staffs (11:00), the injury to Anthony Cook, and how concerning the depth level is in the secondary heading into the bye week (17:00).

Finally, they conclude with the overall trajectory of the team and the program (24:00).

You can listen to the Winning is Hard podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and anywhere else you get your podcasts!