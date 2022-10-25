Longhorn Republic Podcast: Another second-half meltdown against OSU

The Texas Longhorns went into the second half with a lead against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and again came away with a frustrating loss.

On the road in Stillwater, Texas struggled to maintain its discipline and composure in a hostile environment, while the offensive playmakers couldn’t seem to get on the same page. Quinn Ewers played his worst game in Burnt Orange, which put a damper on a career day from running back Bijan Robinson.

Defensively, Texas managed to get off the field on third downs, but quick turnarounds and a lack of second-half production from the offense put them in a hole they couldn’t get out of. So now, as they head in to the bye week, Texas has a lot of questions to answer in the hopes of putting together a strong back quarter of the year and finishing on a high note.

