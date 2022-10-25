Longhorns Daily News: Texas fans force Steve Sarkisian to repent for not singing ‘The Eyes of Texas’ after Oklahoma State loss

Somehow, some way, the Texas Longhorns’ spirit song “The Eyes of Texas” eventually becomes a burden for the program’s head football coach, whomever that may be at the time. That includes Steve Sarkisian, who had to apologize earlier this week for not staying to sing the song after the team dropped one on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Naturally, players followed him off the field, equally distraught.
Fans weren’t happy, per usual.
“I made a mistake at the end of the game in not singing ‘The Eyes of Texas’ when the game was done,” Sarkisian said earlier this week at a press conference. “That was not anything intentional. That was not anything that had to do with our players. I think our players just followed me up the ramp into the locker room, obviously upset by the way the game ended. I apologize to everybody for that. That’ll never happen again. But again, that was not intentional. It was not premeditated by any means. That was just a mistake on my part. Nothing to do with the players. They followed my lead on that. That won’t happen again.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas faces penalty problem after drawing 14 flags at Oklahoma State
Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ bye week comes at the perfect time for some rest – and refocus
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas ex Ehlinger’s promotion signals changing of NFL guard
Dallas Morning News: Texas has bigger problems to focus on than Steve Sarkisian singing ‘The Eyes of Texas’
247Sports: Recruiting Retrospective: How Texas landed a franchise left tackle in Kelvin Banks
247Sports: Morning Brew: Steve Sarkisian has two weeks to convince his team it can finish a big win
Inside Texas: What happened in Stillwater?
Inside Texas: The importance of a strong team culture
Inside Texas: Film room: Analyzing Quinn Ewers’ targets of Xavier Worthy at Oklahoma State
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns hoops: Experience in numbers
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Sam Ehlinger named starter for the Indianapolis Colts
Texas at No. 22 Kansas State announced as six-day selection
Survey: Should Sark have pulled Quinn Ewers?
Winning is Hard Podcast: Road woes for Longhorns continue in Stillwater
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Another second-half meltdown against OSU
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Position-by-position look at the 2023 recruiting board
Inside Texas: 5 Texas commits with an eye toward early playing time
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Oklahoman: Tramel’s ScissorTales: TCU remains atop Big 12 football power rankings
Viva the Matadors: The officially-not official BU-TT Bowl preview
Viva the Matadors: Behren Morton solidifies QB1 status going forward
Frogs O’ War: Week 9 AP Football Poll: Frogs at No. 7
The Smoking Musket: Goodbye, football… hello, basketball!
Rock Chalk Talk: View from the Couch: Baylor
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: 3 moments that showed Justin Fields’ elite potential on ‘Monday Night Football’
SB Nation: The Browns’ season has gone off the rails and they have no one but themselves to blame
SB Nation: Miami football has no identity and no hope after getting routed by Duke
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Bijan Robinson’s officially in the top ten in all-time Texas rushing yards.
BOLD TAKE: Bijan Robinson is a top ten running back on the planet. pic.twitter.com/XRnMIdyWnK— Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) September 4, 2022
Loading comments...