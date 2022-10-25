Longhorns Daily News: Texas fans force Steve Sarkisian to repent for not singing ‘The Eyes of Texas’ after Oklahoma State loss

Somehow, some way, the Texas Longhorns’ spirit song “The Eyes of Texas” eventually becomes a burden for the program’s head football coach, whomever that may be at the time. That includes Steve Sarkisian, who had to apologize earlier this week for not staying to sing the song after the team dropped one on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Naturally, players followed him off the field, equally distraught.

Fans weren’t happy, per usual.

“I made a mistake at the end of the game in not singing ‘The Eyes of Texas’ when the game was done,” Sarkisian said earlier this week at a press conference. “That was not anything intentional. That was not anything that had to do with our players. I think our players just followed me up the ramp into the locker room, obviously upset by the way the game ended. I apologize to everybody for that. That’ll never happen again. But again, that was not intentional. It was not premeditated by any means. That was just a mistake on my part. Nothing to do with the players. They followed my lead on that. That won’t happen again.”

Bijan Robinson’s officially in the top ten in all-time Texas rushing yards.