Texas Newcomers Report: Texas DB Jaylon Guilbeau continues to show out in 2022

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report.

It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Let’s get into how the newcomers did against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

To think, this is where it started for this week’s newcomer star.

Quinn Ewers, QB: In the fifth start of Ewers’ college football career, the redshirt freshman went just 19-for-49 for 319 yards, 2 passing touchdowns and 3 interceptions, signaling his worst game of the year. But let’s not get it twisted – Ewers remains a generational talent. And like any 19-year-old phenom, he lacks the necessary reps to excel in the college game.

Brenen Thompson, WR: True freshman Thompson once again saw playing time this week, albeit against Oklahoma State. He recorded his first reception of the season for 32 yards.

Kelvin Banks, LT: True freshman Banks has started all seven games for the Longhorns, which is to say he’s already been through part of the challenging Big 12 gauntlet. It hasn’t always been pretty, given Texas’ learning curve against the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and, more recently, Oklahoma State, but it’s something to build on. And Banks is building upon his experience game after game for the Longhorns indeed, indeed, indeed. Expect Banks to have his named called by the NFL a few years down the road.

Cole Hutson, RG: The same could be said for true freshman Hutson, who started his seventh game of the 2022 campaign over the weekend. And indeed Hutson provides plenty of time.

Cameron Williams, RT: True freshman Williams was a special teams guy against Oklahoma State.

Justice Finkley, EDGE: Finkley saw a little, but not much, action on the day.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, LB: Tucker-Dorsey, an upperclassmen who joined Texas from the FCS ranks this past offseason, saw 2 tackles on the night (1 solo, 1 assist.) Over the course of the season, Tucker-Dorsey has steadily earned an increase in playing time on game day. Expect to see him continue keeping the momentum through the remainder of the season.

Terrence Brooks, CB: The true freshman got in the game and accounted for 2 tackles (1 solo, 1 assists.)

Ryan Watts, CB: Watts has been dominant all year, as expected, and he was sorely missed last week after going down with an injury against Iowa State. Watts, however, returned to the field for Oklahoma State, where he logged 2 tackles on the day (2 assists.)

Jaylon Guilbeau, NB: Guilbeau, a true freshman, made his seventh start against the Cowboys. He ended the day with 5 tackles (3 solo, 2 assists), marking another successful outing for the newcomer.

Lance St. Louis, DS: True freshman St. Louis saw action over the weekend.

Will Stone, K: Stone, another true freshman, was busy on the day as Oklahoma State ran it up.