Longhorns Daily News: ‘Tis the season to suggest an unlikely Texas, Texas A&M bowl matchup

About this time every college football season, somewhat collectively, the voices of the people begin to call for the same thing: a Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies bowl matchup. And every year, studiously, we fool ourselves into thinking it’s slightly possible.
This year is no exception.
A Texas Bowl featuring A&M and Texas is closer to becoming a reality after today… pic.twitter.com/6AEzMQr6lN— Texas Football Life (@txfblife) October 23, 2022
In large part because it’s unclear if the 3-4 Aggies will even make a bowl this season.
I was all pumped for entertaining the idea of a Texas vs. Texas A&M bowl game, but at this point, it’s unlikely the Aggies even make a bowl. pic.twitter.com/SnzSzzU407— Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) October 24, 2022
- Sounds like they’re having their own troubles down in College Station.
Is anyone really surprised that Texas A&M’s freshman class has had 4 players suspended indefinitely already due to off the field issues?— Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) October 25, 2022
A&M has won 10+ games in a season once in the 21st century.
Simply paying players to sign was never going to fix that program. Bad culture.
- Texas volleyball takes on the Texas Tech Red Raiders tonight at 7pm Central.
It's Texas Flight Night in Greg https://t.co/PvqLZ6Se0q#HookEm pic.twitter.com/6EAhtZI8F2— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) October 26, 2022
