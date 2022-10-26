Longhorns Daily News: ‘Tis the season to suggest an unlikely Texas, Texas A&M bowl matchup

About this time every college football season, somewhat collectively, the voices of the people begin to call for the same thing: a Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies bowl matchup. And every year, studiously, we fool ourselves into thinking it’s slightly possible.

This year is no exception.

A Texas Bowl featuring A&M and Texas is closer to becoming a reality after today… pic.twitter.com/6AEzMQr6lN — Texas Football Life (@txfblife) October 23, 2022

In large part because it’s unclear if the 3-4 Aggies will even make a bowl this season.

I was all pumped for entertaining the idea of a Texas vs. Texas A&M bowl game, but at this point, it’s unlikely the Aggies even make a bowl. pic.twitter.com/SnzSzzU407 — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) October 24, 2022

Sounds like they’re having their own troubles down in College Station.

Is anyone really surprised that Texas A&M’s freshman class has had 4 players suspended indefinitely already due to off the field issues?



A&M has won 10+ games in a season once in the 21st century.



Simply paying players to sign was never going to fix that program. Bad culture. — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) October 25, 2022