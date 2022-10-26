Texas Longhorns in the NFL: RB D’Onta Foreman reemerges from obscurity (yet again) to lead Carolina Panthers’ offense

The NFL kicked off last week. Of course, that’s not exactly news to y’all.

But it does mean we had an opportunity to see former Texas Longhorns shine in the pros.

Shine they have indeed. Let’s break it down below.

D’Onta Foreman, RB: Magically, the veteran running back, now with the Carolina Panthers, is suddenly the man handling the franchise’s backfield after the Panthers opted to trade away star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. In his first significant workload of the season, Foreman had 15 carries for 118 yards and 2 receptions for 27 yards.

Devin Duvernay, WR: Building on his third-year breakout – as is typical of NFL receiver development – the Baltimore Ravens speed guy had 2 receptions for 42 yards, helping Duvernay get back to the standard he’s set so far this season. He’s also a special teams guy for the Ravens. Duvernay returned 1 punt on the day for 46 yards – a pivotal play indeed.

Marquise Goodwin, WR: The Seattle Seahawks veteran wide receiver grabbed 4 receptions for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns. Like Foreman, Goodwin is suddenly NFL relevant again.

Andrew Beck, TE: The former Longhorn once again started at tight end for the Denver Broncos, though he failed to record any receptions on the evening.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The rookie lineman was inactive for the Washington Commanders.

Connor Williams, OL: The Miami Dolphins lineman started at center.

Ta’Quan Graham, DL: The Atlanta Falcons starting defensive lineman had 3 tackles (2 solo, 1 assist.)

Poona Ford, DT: Ford earned yet another start defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend, where he accounted for 1 tackle (1 solo), and 1 tackle for loss. Not bad, Poona.

Hassan Ridgeway, DT: Ridgeway, a starting defensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, had 1 tackle.

Malcolm Roach, DL: The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman accounted for 3 tackle (2 solo, 1 assist.)

Joseph Ossai, DE: The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end had 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss and 1 quarterback hurry on the afternoon.

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starting safety saw 5 tackles on the day (3 solo, 2 assists.)

Brandon Jones, DB: The former Longhorn and current Miami Dolphins defensive back got the starting nod at safety over the weekend, again. He ended the day with 7 tackles (2 solo, 5 assists.)

Quandre Diggs, DB: The former Longhorns started at free safety for the Seattle Seahawks. He ended the afternoon with 1 tackles (1 solo.)

Josh Thompson, DB: The Tennessee Titans defensive back had 2 tackles in the franchise’s later outing, including 2 tackles (1 solo, 1 assist.)

DeShon Elliott, DB: Once again, it was a product day for the Detroit Lions starting safety. Elliott had 9 tackles on the day (4 solo, 5 assists), as well as 1 tackle for loss. Though the Lions are among the league’s bottom-feeders, which in large part has driven Elliott’s production this season, the fifth-year veteran offers much to look forward to in Detroit.

Never forget this moment from Elliott, by the way.

Never forget when DeShon Elliott went head to head with Derrick Henry pic.twitter.com/xeucfiS8IN — ® (@NewEraZach) April 13, 2022

PJ Locke, DB: The Denver Broncos defensive back had 1 tackle on the evening.

Brenden Schooler, DB: The New England Patriots defensive back had 1 solo tackle.

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers, the former Longhorn legend went 3-for-3 on the day, with 55 yards as his long. He also went 2-for-2 in PATs.

Michael Dickson, P: The former Longhorn had only 1 punt on the afternoon, with 46 yards as his long. Dickson’s lone punt landed inside the 20 yard line.