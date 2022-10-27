Survey Results: Texas fans wanted Ewers pulled

There was a whole lot of ugly in the Texas Longhorns' loss to Oklahoma State this past weekend, including freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Ewers struggled from the opening drive, completing just 19 of his 49 passing attempts and tossing three interceptions. He didn’t get a whole lot of help from his wideouts either, who never seemed to be on the same page as Ewers. You can also add in the high wind gusts and the fingernail injury too.

One of the bigger storylines in the game was Sark’s decision to keep Ewers in, which led to people wondering “why not give Hudson Card a shot?” It seems like 70% of the voters in this week’s SB Nation Reacts thought the same thing.

Following the loss in Stillwater, Steve Sarkisian’s record dropped to 1-6 in road games (excluding the Red River Showdown). It’s also the fourth road loss in which Texas led at one point throughout the game.

When asked if the Longhorns’ road woes were of concern, the majority of Texas fans said yes.

