Longhorns Daily News: RB Priest Holmes, track legend Carlette Guidry are getting inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will soon have two new members.
Former Texas Longhorns Priest Holmes, a running back who went on to an iconic career in the NFL, and track star Carlette Guidry, will be inducted, the TSHF announced this week.
Check out Inside Texas for more on both athletes’ legendary careers.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball beat the brakes off the Texas Tech Red Raiders last night.
Highlights from last night's sweep! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/XZA9a2D8I8— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) October 27, 2022
