Big 12 releases Texas conference baseball schedule

The Big 12 Conference announced the 2023 schedule for the Texas Longhorns on Thursday with home series at UFCU Disch-Falk Field against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Kansas State Wildcats, Oklahoma Sooners, and West Virginia Mountaineers. The school will release the remainder of the schedule at a later date.

From March 24-26, the Longhorns open conference play against the Red Raiders prior to a road trip to Stillwater to face the Cowboys. The following week, Texas hosts Kansas State for a Thursday-to-Saturday series.

Head coach David Pierce’s team heads up I-35 to Waco from April 14-16 before the Sooners come to Austin. During the final series of April, the Horns face off against the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.

Sandwiched around an off week, Texas plays Kansas in Lawrence and then closes the conference regular season with a series against West Virginia in Austin.

Globe Life Field in Arlington once again hosts the Big 12 Championship from May 24-28.