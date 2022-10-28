Texas offers WVU DL commit Justin Benton

Defensive line coach Bo Davis and the Texas Longhorns extended an offer on Friday to Covington (Ga.) Newton defensive lineman Justin Benton, who is currently pledged to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

A 62, 275-pounder, Benton pledged to the Mountaineers in June after taking an official visit to Morgantown, the only reported official visit he’s taken, although he did also take unofficial visits to Miami and Tennessee this year. Benton holds 21 total offers, including from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and USC.

Ranked as a consensus three-star prospect, Benton is the No. 528 player nationally and the No. 61 defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Benton is the most recent target for the Longhorns along the interior defensive line, joining former Texas A&M signee Derrick Hunter, now in junior college in Mississippi. Texas currently holds a pledge from Sydir Mitchell, but doesn’t have any other pure interior defensive linemen committed.