Game time, channel set for Texas vs. Kansas State

The Big 12 Conference on Saturday announced that kickoff for the Nov. 5 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. Central on FS1.

In the all-time series between the Longhorns and the Wildcats, Texas owns a 12-10 advantage, although the Horns are only 3-7 in Manhattan. The last two trips to the Little Apple have produced consecutive wins with the Longhorns winning the last five matchups overall. A 31-carry, 179-yard performance by running back Roschon Johnson paced Texas in last season’s 22-17 win in Austin to end the regular season. In 2020, the Longhorns beat the Wildcats 69-31 as Johnson and running back Bijan Robinson each ran for three touchdowns in the blowout victory.

Texas had an open date this week while Kansas State dominated No. 9 Oklahoma State in Manhattan in a 48-0 victory.