How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

The Texas Longhorns are facing yet another critical moment as they head to the Cotton Bowl to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the annual Red River Rivalry game.

Texas is 1-1 in conference play after avoiding another full meltdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. In Week 3 of conference play, teams will begin to stratify themselves in the conference as they begin to jockey for position in the conference title race. With a win, the Longhorns both keep themselves in the upper stratification of the conference but have a chance to hand the Sooners their third consecutive loss in the process.

In spite of what may seem like a reeling Sooners team, this is a game where both teams, regardless of record, come out with pride and give their best shot. What a better way for the Sooners’ to stem the tide of struggles under first-year head coach Brent Venables than a win over their most-hated rival?

With all of that on the line, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of the pivotal matchup.

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953