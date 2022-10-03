Longhorns Daily News: Texas hosted three top QB recruits over the weekend

The Texas Longhorns pulled ahead in their win total after closing it out versus the West Virginia Mountaineers over the weekend. There to see it happen were three potential future Longhorns, all of whom are quarterbacks, including 2025 Keller Central QB Kelden Ryan, 2025 San Antonio Johnson QB Ty Hawkins and 2026 Carrollton (GA) QB Julian Lewis.
That’s according to 247Sports.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Worthy sparks Horns to convincing win over West Virginia
Austin American-Statesman: Five takeaways from Texas’ Big 12 win over West Virginia
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: This race is wide open, so why not Texas for the Big 12 title?
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas starts, finishes in rebound victory over West Virginia
Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns report card: How they graded in win over WVU
Dallas Morning News: National reaction to Texas’ win over West Virginia: Longhorns win, rivals lose
Dallas Morning News: 5 takeaways from Texas’ win over West Virginia: Xavier Worthy, defense stand out
247Sports: The Stampede: Longhorns having to protect their own as other schools circle
247Sports: Game Reaction: What to make of Hudson Card, Texas defense performance vs. WVU
247Sports: Hudson Card’s encore for his best game as a Longhorn could be handing the ball to Quinn Ewers
247Sports: Pick Six: Huge stretch of games upcoming for Jekyll and Hyde Longhorns
Inside Texas: Live updates: Steve Sarkisian recaps WVU, previews the Red River Shootout
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Notes between WVU and OU, plus thoughts on the team
Inside Texas: Three-count: Hudson Card’s efforts, cornerback play, and an unranked Red River Shootout
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas is a 6-point favorite over Oklahoma
Inside the Numbers: Key contributors finding their roles for Texas
Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. West Virginia edition
Arch Manning tops uncles Peyton and Eli in the high school record books
WATCH: Peyton Manning discusses Arch Manning’s commitment to Texas with Pat McAfee
4-star WR Jonah Wilson decommits from Texas
WATCH: Xavier Worthy throws 33-yard TD to Ja’Tavion Sanders
Postgame Reaction: Texas in control against West Virginia
Initial thoughts from Texas’ 38-20 win over West Virginia
Texas vs. West Virginia gamethread
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Wootten 150: Five-star senior Ron Holland has more visits planned, talks finalists
247Sports: Elite quarterback Julian Lewis recaps Texas visit
247Sports: Visitors react to Longhorns’ 38-20 win over West Virginia
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Recruiting notes on Micah Hudson, DL, two QBs, and plenty of hoops
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: AP college football poll (Oct. 2): TCU lands at No. 17, Oklahoma drops out of top 25
247Sports: Morning Brew: It’s Red River Shootout week, so what’s going on with the Oklahoma Sooners?
Our Daily Bears: Week 5 Rankings Update: Baylor No. 22 in Coaches’ Poll, unranked in AP Poll
Viva the Matadors: Texas Tech travels to Manhattan to battle with an inconsistent Wildcat offense
Viva the Matadors: Red Raiders prepare for a battle against a tough Kansas State defense
Frogs O’ War: TCU 55, Oklahoma 24: Sooners stomped
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Sooners Football vs. TCU Recap: Sooners continue slide with 55-24 defeat
The Smoking Musket: What I think of four years without a climb
The Smoking Musket: The good, the bad, and the ugly of WVU - Texas
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Dose of reality hits Iowa State
Bring On The Cats: K-State moves up to 20 in Week 6 AP Poll
Rock Chalk Talk: Jayhawks maul Hawkeyes
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Saquon Barkley is carrying the Giants and demolishing everyone while doing it
SB Nation: D.K. Metcalf took the cart to poop, says a ‘clinch walk’ wouldn’t have made it
SB Nation: Has the Kenny Pickett era begun in Pittsburgh?
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball clinched a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past weekend.
Madi called game @MadiSkinnerr | #HookEm pic.twitter.com/aCRjBmpvK3— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) October 2, 2022
