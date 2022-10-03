Kickoff time set for Texas vs. Iowa State

The Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for the Oct. 15 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as set for 11:00 a.m. Central.

Either ABC or ESPN2 will air the game with a network designation determined after the game on Oct. 8.

The contest will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs and the 11th game played in Austin. The Longhorns are 14-5 in the all-time series against the Cyclones and 8-2 at home, including four of the last five.

Last season, Texas fell to Iowa State 30-7 in Ames as the Cyclones scored 27 points in the second half to overcome a 7-3 halftime deficit.

This season, Iowa State is 3-2 after losing its first two games in Big 12 play to Baylor and Kansas with a contest against Kansas State on Saturday. Texas is 3-2 after the home win over West Virginia.