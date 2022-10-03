Winning is Hard Podcast: Card leads the Longhorns past West Virginia

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns bounced back with a much-needed against West Virginia last Saturday and the Winning is Hard podcast is here to recap it.

Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker touch on the player-only meeting following Texas’ overtime loss to Texas Tech and how it aided the team ahead of West Virginia. Plus, the complementary football shown by the Horns offense and defense (3:00) but the worrisome scoring drives by West Virginia and if there’s cause for concern (8:00).

Wescott shares his confidence level after the 38-20 victory (18:00) and him and Cameron discuss the injuries to Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel and Quinn Ewers ahead of this year's Red River Showdown (23:00).

The Winning is Hard podcast will be back to preview Texas-OU on Wednesday so make sure to leave any mailbag questions for us in the comment section below and like, subscribe, and share the podcast!