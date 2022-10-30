Texas is a 3-point favorite against No. 13 Kansas State

Despite a loss last week to the Oklahoma State Cowboys and a resounding victory by the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats over that same Cowboys team this weekend, the Texas Longhorns are three-point favorites over the Wildcats for Saturday’s game in Manhattan, according to DraftKings.*

On Saturday, the Big 12 Conference announced that kickoff for the Nov. 5 matchup between the Longhorns and the Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. Central on FS1.

In the all-time series between the Longhorns and the Wildcats, Texas owns a 12-10 advantage, although the Horns are only 3-7 in Manhattan. The last two trips to the Little Apple have produced consecutive wins with the Longhorns winning the last five matchups overall. A 31-carry, 179-yard performance by running back Roschon Johnson paced Texas in last season’s 22-17 win in Austin to end the regular season. In 2020, the Longhorns beat the Wildcats 69-31 as Johnson and running back Bijan Robinson each ran for three touchdowns in the blowout victory.

Texas had an open date this week while Kansas State dominated then-No. 9 Oklahoma State in Manhattan in a 48-0 victory.

