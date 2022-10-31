Longhorns Daily News: New Big 12 TV agreement provides stability in a post-Texas, Oklahoma conference

Over the weekend, Big 12 officials finalized a new TV agreement with Fox and ESPN, multiple outlets report. Altogether, the six-year deal is worth $2.28 billion. In other words, even without the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners sticking around in the conference, its members, including the four recent additions of Houston, BYU, UCF and Cincinnati will make roughly $31 million annually in conference revenue sharing.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas men’s basketball won an exhibition match over the Arkansas Razorbacks.