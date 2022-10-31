Longhorns Daily News: New Big 12 TV agreement provides stability in a post-Texas, Oklahoma conference

Over the weekend, Big 12 officials finalized a new TV agreement with Fox and ESPN, multiple outlets report. Altogether, the six-year deal is worth $2.28 billion. In other words, even without the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners sticking around in the conference, its members, including the four recent additions of Houston, BYU, UCF and Cincinnati will make roughly $31 million annually in conference revenue sharing.
AP sources: The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons. https://t.co/8IeuMPeE46— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 30, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: As Sonya Morris hosts old team, Texas to fundraise for Uvalde charity
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls, Golden: A&M’s Jimbo Fisher’s in trouble, but not on his way out
247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas has to find a way to go on the road and cool off red-hot Kansas State
247Sports: Pick Six: Longhorns face critical November to end season
Inside Texas: Status check on Texas’ 2023 NFL Draft prospects
Inside Texas: Texas vs. Kansas State opens as a pick ’em
Inside Texas: Thoughts on Texas woodshed beating of Arkansas
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
BON Roundtable: Assessing the program on the bye week
Game time, channel set for Texas vs. Kansas State
Texas is a 3-point favorite against No. 13 Kansas State
Texas offers WVU DL commit Justin Benton
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Ten thoughts on Texas recruiting coming out of the bye week
247Sports: Safety Tyler Scott offered by Texas and locks in official visit
247Sports: WVU defensive line commit Justin Benton talks Texas offer, visit plans
247Sports: Five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau announces his top six schools
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: AP college football poll (Oct. 30): No. 7 TCU’s undefeated season still alive
Our Daily Bears: Instant Reaction: Baylor @ Texas Tech
Viva the Matadors: Four Down Territory: Texas Tech punked by Baylor
Frogs O’ War: TCU WR Taye Barber steps up in Morgantown
Frogs O’ War: TCU 41, West Virginia 31: Country road win
Frogs O’ War: Frogs in the Pros: Desmond Bane catching fire in Memphis
Crimson and Cream Machine: Recap: OU takes care of business with 27-13 win at Iowa State
The Smoking Musket: What I think after another loss
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Cyclones fall to Oklahoma 27-13
Bring On The Cats: FINAL: K-State 48, Oklahoma State zippo
Bring On The Cats: K-State vaults to 13 in week 10 AP Poll
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown triple crown shows how big a part of the 49ers offense he is already
SB Nation: Katie Ledecky set a world record and started lapping people with 20 laps left
SB Nation: The Seahawks are the NFL’s biggest surprise by staying true to themselves
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas men’s basketball won an exhibition match over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
First bucket in Moody #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Rb5NxtH4yo— #12 Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) October 29, 2022
- Texas volleyball beat the Kansas State Wildcats over the weekend.
ROAD DUBS!!! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Etg0XgfJrC— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) October 29, 2022
Loading comments...