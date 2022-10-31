Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

The Texas Longhorns went into the bye week feeling the pain of a frustrating loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road.

While they were out, this week’s opponent, the Kansas State Wildcats, absolutely dismantled the Cowboys 48-0 in Manhattan, somewhat resetting the table for the Big 12 race. Texas now sits in a three-way tie for third place, behind the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas State, tied with Oklahoma State and Baylor.

It’s simultaneously an enviable and unenviable position to be in, with three of the teams that stand between Texas and Arlington left on the schedule. That being said, Texas likely needs to go 4-0 to end the season with big enough wins in those games to win the tiebreaker on point differentials.

That journey starts Saturday in Manhattan against a streaking Kansas State team. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media Monday ahead of the matchup.