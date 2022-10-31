Kickoff time announced for Texas vs. No. 7 TCU

The Nov. 12 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday.

In the all-time series against the former Southwest Conference rivals, the Horns are 64-27-1, including 36-15-1 at home. Last season, running back Bijan Robinson carried Texas to a 32-27 victory in Fort Worth thanks to a career-high 216 rushing yards and two go-ahead touchdowns, eventually sealing the win by converting a 3rd and 6 and then running for 13 yards to ice it.

This season, Texas is 5-3 coming off its open week for the season following a disappointing loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Meanwhile, TCU is unexpectedly atop the conference standings with an undefeated following a 10-point win over West Virginia and a comeback victory against Kansas State the week before. This week, the Horns head to Manhattan to face the Wildcats while the Horned Frogs host the Red Raiders.