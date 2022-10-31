Texas offers fast-rising S Tyler Scott

Another late evaluation by the Texas Longhorns has produced an offer with running backs coach Tashard Choice and secondary coach Terry Joseph combining to target Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook safety Tyler Scott on Sunday evening.

A fast-rising prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, Scott has recently received offers from Arkansas, LSU, Michigan, USC, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Alabama, and Miami, among others, in the last month. As Scott’s recruitment has changed trajectory, he’s made unofficial visits to Alabama and Tennessee in addition to taking an official visit to Auburn over the weekend.

With Texas extending the offer, 247Sports reports that Scott quickly set up an official visit for the TCU game on Nov. 12, as well as an official visit to Alabama later next month, leaving him with two more official visits to use.

There is one Crystal Ball prediction for Scott to pledge to the Volunteers made in the middle of October, but the quickly changing nature of his recruitment suggests that there could be plenty of swings over the coming weeks.

A consensus three-star prospect, Scott is ranked as the No. 1,545 player nationally and the No. 129 safety, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, although he certainly seems in line for a significant rankings bump given his recent offers that suggest strong senior film for the 6’2, 185-pounder.

In the 2023 class, the Longhorns currently hold pledges from cornerback Malik Muhammad and safeties Derek Williams and Jamel Johnson — Scott could project as a a similar big-bodied cornerback to Ryan Watts in college with the versatility to end up at safety, as well.