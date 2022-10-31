Winning is Hard Podcast: Big weekend for Big 12 opponents and Texas basketball dominates

The Texas Longhorns return from their bye week and the Winning is Hard podcast is back to recap the Big 12 weekend plus a look into the exhibition victories for both the Men’s and Women’s basketball teams.

Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker begin with a discussion around the Kansas State Wildcats' big win over Oklahoma State along with the victories for TCU and Baylor.

Plus, Wescott’s takeaways from Steve Sarkisian’s press conference on Monday and other thoughts from the Longhorns’ loss to Oklahoma State (5:00).

They conclude the podcast with their thoughts on the Horns’ wins in their exhibition matches over the weekend (21:00), the new Moody Center, and the Arterio Morris situation that hangs a black cloud over the program.

