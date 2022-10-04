Longhorn Republic: Texas got the rebound it needed against WVU

The Texas Longhorns put one in the win column for conference play against the West Virginia Mountaineers, avoiding a disastrous start to conference play and keeping their hopes alive for a Big 12 Championship game berth.

Hudson Card once again played winning football, finding Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders for big nights, while Bijan Robinson took a while to get going but managed to help put the game away late. Defensively, Barryn Sorrell came up with some timely sacks and placed himself among the conference’s leaders, with Jaylan Ford keeping himself on pace for a record year.

Texas managed to find its footing and hopefully can use this as a springboard heading into the Cotton Bowl as they take on the rival Oklahoma Sooners to keep the train rolling.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)